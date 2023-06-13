Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) is Paulson & CO. Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Paulson & CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,600,000 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 15.4% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned 0.66% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $170,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $42,742,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 103,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.08. 914,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.02. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public



Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

