Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 81.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 69,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,581. The company has a market capitalization of $346.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $13.96.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRZN shares. TheStreet raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 10.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 18.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

