Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.60

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HKMPF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($20.65) to GBX 1,700 ($21.27) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($24.40) to GBX 2,050 ($25.65) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($24.40) to GBX 2,100 ($26.28) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,900.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

