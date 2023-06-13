Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the May 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SNLN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. 26,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,305. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

About Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. This is a positive change from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.

