HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Shares Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) by 190.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,716,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124,647 shares during the period. HH&L Acquisition makes up about 0.9% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in HH&L Acquisition were worth $17,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HHLA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,436 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 482.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 128,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 106,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 164,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 103,808 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HH&L Acquisition Price Performance
HHLA remained flat at $10.47 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,584. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $214.32 million, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of -0.01.
HH&L Acquisition Company Profile
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HH&L Acquisition (HHLA)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.