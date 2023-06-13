HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Shares Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) by 190.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,716,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124,647 shares during the period. HH&L Acquisition makes up about 0.9% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in HH&L Acquisition were worth $17,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HHLA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,436 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 482.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 128,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 106,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 164,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 103,808 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HH&L Acquisition Price Performance

HHLA remained flat at $10.47 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,584. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $214.32 million, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of -0.01.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

