Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 408.7% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Price Performance

HXGBY stock remained flat at $11.77 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 46,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,694. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $12.27.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0895 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Hexagon AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.56%.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

