Heron Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PNW traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.06. 618,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,578. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

