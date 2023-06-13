Heron Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Heron Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4,257.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,358 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $40,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 446,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after buying an additional 339,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 319.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 292,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.60. 552,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,407. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.04. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

