Heron Financial Group LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Heron Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.5% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.73. 409,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.