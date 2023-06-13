Heron Financial Group LLC Has $361,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Stock Up 6.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.37.

Oracle stock traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.50. 39,109,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,679. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.24. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $117.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

