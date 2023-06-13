Heron Financial Group LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Heron Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,591 shares of company stock worth $48,950,250. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8 %

NVIDIA stock traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $394.82. The stock had a trading volume of 38,871,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,557,191. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $975.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $419.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

