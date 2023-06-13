Heron Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Heron Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,292 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 1.5% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 84,711 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 625,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 43,404 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.39. 2,610,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,058. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.