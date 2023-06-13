Heron Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Heron Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Heron Financial Group LLC owned 0.66% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPEM. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPEM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,370. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $53.01. The stock has a market cap of $283.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

