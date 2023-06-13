Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 238.9% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 3.5 %
OTCMKTS HESAY traded up $7.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.57. 22,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,837. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.88. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
