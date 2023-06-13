Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HCCI opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $897.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth about $12,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,820 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 301.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 27,556 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean



Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

