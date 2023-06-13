Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) is Q Global Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Q Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696,000 shares during the quarter. Herbalife comprises approximately 2.2% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Q Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Herbalife worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Herbalife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Riposte Capital LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth $3,571,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Herbalife by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 403,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 91,026 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Herbalife by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani bought 23,500 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,477.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Herbalife Stock Up 2.1 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Herbalife from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of HLF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.27. 1,785,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14. Herbalife Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

