Hedera 24-Hour Volume Hits $23.01 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $23.01 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00045332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00033371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,627,399,939 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,939.07062 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04532385 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $20,165,687.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

