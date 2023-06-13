Head-To-Head Survey: Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) versus RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 29.45% 16.06% 1.14% RBB Bancorp 29.48% 12.67% 1.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 RBB Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Central Valley Community Bancorp and RBB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. RBB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.00%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Dividends

Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and RBB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp $88.04 million 2.06 $26.65 million $2.35 6.55 RBB Bancorp $192.22 million 1.23 $64.33 million $3.17 3.94

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Valley Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats Central Valley Community Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production. The real estate portfolio consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate, land and construction loans, agricultural, investor commercial real estate loans, and others. The consumer portfolio covers equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a range of depository accounts. The company was founded in January 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

