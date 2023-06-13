Head-To-Head Survey: Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY) vs. Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY – Get Rating) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Autogrill and Jack in the Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autogrill N/A N/A N/A Jack in the Box 8.61% -17.88% 4.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Autogrill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autogrill 0 2 0 0 2.00 Jack in the Box 1 9 7 0 2.35

This is a summary of current recommendations for Autogrill and Jack in the Box, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Jack in the Box has a consensus target price of $96.24, suggesting a potential upside of 4.25%. Given Jack in the Box’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jack in the Box is more favorable than Autogrill.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autogrill and Jack in the Box’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autogrill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jack in the Box $1.47 billion 1.30 $115.78 million $7.06 13.08

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than Autogrill.

Summary

Jack in the Box beats Autogrill on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autogrill

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets. It manages a portfolio of approximately 300 brands directly or under license. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy. Autogrill S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Schematrentaquattro S.p.A.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

