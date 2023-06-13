Head-To-Head Contrast: Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) vs. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Codiak BioSciences and Gilead Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gilead Sciences 0 8 9 0 2.53

Codiak BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 59,054.93%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.00%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $33.57 million 0.01 -$37.16 million ($0.69) -0.01 Gilead Sciences $27.04 billion 3.62 $4.59 billion $4.43 17.71

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Gilead Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Codiak BioSciences. Codiak BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences -51.13% -109.51% -34.44% Gilead Sciences 20.65% 39.35% 13.11%

Volatility & Risk

Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 3.71, meaning that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Codiak BioSciences on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics S.A.S., Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

