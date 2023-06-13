Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

HWBK stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $125.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 19.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David T. Turner purchased 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $49,548.24. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $855,419.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 7,410 shares of company stock worth $135,752 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.