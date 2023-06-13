Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives $11.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $702.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.93 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in Harsco by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Harsco by 969.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

