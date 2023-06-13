Harris Associates L P Sells 88,142 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Harris Associates L P lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 88,142 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Equifax were worth $277,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,345,695.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $228.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $234.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.