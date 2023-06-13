Harris Associates L P Reduces Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Harris Associates L P reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,565 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Humana were worth $23,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.72.

HUM opened at $513.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.70 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $516.23 and a 200 day moving average of $508.15.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

See Also

