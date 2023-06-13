Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.10

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
Harbour Energy Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
