Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Up 535.7% in May

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 535.7% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hamilton Thorne Trading Down 1.3 %

HTLZF stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.31.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer on February 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.