Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.66. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

