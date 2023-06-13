Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trims Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 810,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 6.0% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $52,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,552,000 after buying an additional 1,633,502 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501,478 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,781,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,763,000 after acquiring an additional 773,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,546,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,261,000 after acquiring an additional 754,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.