Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 2,196 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,944 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Gary Goldberg bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHP. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,900 ($36.29) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.28) to GBX 2,510 ($31.41) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,098.86.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading

