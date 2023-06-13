Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,702 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.50. 39,109,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,712,679. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.24. The company has a market cap of $314.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $117.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Oracle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.37.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

