Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,745,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 54,497 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 46,078 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $4.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.07. 20,568,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,763,858. The company has a market cap of $555.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average of $87.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $107.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

