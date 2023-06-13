Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 29,079 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,845,929 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $893,952,000 after purchasing an additional 478,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $520.97. 1,403,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,190. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $443.20 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $499.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

