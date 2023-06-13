Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Managers LLC

Brandywine Managers LLC raised its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health comprises about 1.5% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Guardant Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, reaching $37.27. 1,023,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,708. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $128.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 530.36% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

