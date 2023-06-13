GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Update

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 670.6% from the May 15th total of 172,600 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded GSI Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

GSIT stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

GSI Technology ( NASDAQ:GSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GSI Technology by 75,282.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 29,360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 429,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

