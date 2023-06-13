Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Stock Price Down 4%

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.20 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.20 ($0.39). Approximately 35,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 59,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.41).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.20. The firm has a market cap of £160.83 million, a PE ratio of 1,560.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

About Grit Real Estate Income Group

(Get Rating)

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grit Real Estate Income Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grit Real Estate Income Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.