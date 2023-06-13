Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Bank of America

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Greif from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF opened at $72.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. Greif has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $74.22.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Greif had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Greif will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.40 per share, with a total value of $249,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,044.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.40 per share, with a total value of $249,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $208,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,399.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 16.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

