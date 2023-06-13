Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Bank of America

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

Greif (NYSE:GEFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Greif from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF opened at $72.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. Greif has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $74.22.

Greif (NYSE:GEFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Greif had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Greif will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.40 per share, with a total value of $249,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,564,044.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $208,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,399.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 16.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

