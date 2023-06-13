Greenline Partners LLC Purchases 343 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,971. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.54 and its 200-day moving average is $98.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

