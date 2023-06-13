Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Greenlane Stock Performance

Greenlane stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.14. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $83.86.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($10.20) EPS for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 95.25% and a negative net margin of 96.63%. The company had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Greenlane will post -14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlane

Greenlane Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Greenlane by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 208,765 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.