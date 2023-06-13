Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Greenlane Stock Performance
Greenlane stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.14. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $83.86.
Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($10.20) EPS for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 95.25% and a negative net margin of 96.63%. The company had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Greenlane will post -14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlane
Greenlane Company Profile
Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
