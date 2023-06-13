Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Announces Dividend of $0.40

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4017 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ GECCN opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68.
About Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (GECCN)
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
- DarioHealth is an AI-Powered Digital Therapeutics Play
- Can Warner Brothers Discovery Recover from the WGA Strike?
- Novartis Stock Screams Value After Chinook Therapeutics Buyout
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - Notes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - Notes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.