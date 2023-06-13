Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Announces Dividend of $0.40

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4017 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GECCN opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

