Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Great American Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Great American Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS GTPS remained flat at $33.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. Great American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $33.99.
About Great American Bancorp
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great American Bancorp (GTPS)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Great American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.