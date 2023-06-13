Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Gray Television has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gray Television to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Gray Television Stock Performance

NYSE:GTN opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $20.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

