Goldfinch Hits 1-Day Volume of $225,333.89 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $17.58 million and approximately $225,333.89 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,925,666 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

