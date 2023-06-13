Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. HSBC lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.29. 2,418,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,534. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $896.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

