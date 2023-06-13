Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.72

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.72 and last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 943987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 293,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

