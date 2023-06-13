Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Short Interest Up 177.8% in May

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.1 %

LANDM traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $25.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.69.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 5.21%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

