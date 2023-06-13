Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,548. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.