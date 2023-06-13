Gifto Achieves Market Cap of $13.06 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $13.06 million and $1.29 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gifto Profile

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

