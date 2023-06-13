GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Bought by VR Adviser LLC

VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,517,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,971 shares during the period. GH Research comprises about 5.5% of VR Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned 0.07% of GH Research worth $34,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHRS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 13,760.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in GH Research by 277.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of GH Research by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.35. 13,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,198. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. GH Research PLC has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $618.38 million, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.74.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on GH Research from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Monday, March 13th.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

