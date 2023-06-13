GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

