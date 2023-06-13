GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

GeoPark Price Performance

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). GeoPark had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 265.35%. The firm had revenue of $182.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

